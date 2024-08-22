Manhunt Underway for Man Who Threatened to Kill Trump
HIGH ALERT
Authorities in southern Arizona are searching for a man who threatened to kill former President Donald Trump, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect was identified in a news release as Ronald Lee Syvrud, a 66-year-old resident of Benson, Arizona, who is currently wanted on a DUI charge in Wisconsin. He failed to appear for another DUI and hit-and-run in neighboring Graham County, Arizona, and failed to register as a sex offender. Investigators are also searching for Syvrud over alleged death threats to a presidential candidate posted on social media. Carol Capas, a public information officer for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the target of the threats was Trump. “We are working closely with all local, state, and federal partners to locate this subject related to the outstanding warrants and the threats investigation,” Capas said in a statement sent to the Daily Beast. Capas said the outstanding warrants were discovered after the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of his threats on social media. It is unclear what social media platform the threats were posted on. Trump is currently in southern Arizona, speaking at a portion of the border wall, before headlining a rally in Glendale this evening. The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.