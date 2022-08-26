College GOP Group Slammed for Inviting White Nationalist to Campus
‘BIGOTED’
A student political group, College Republicans United, has reportedly invited self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor to speak at Arizona State University on Sept. 2. He founded the white nationalist group New Century Foundation and its American Renaissance magazine, which has a website that includes “large amounts of racist agit-prop, community blog posts and all white dating sites” as well as “advertisements for a slew of racist literature such as ‘The Blackening of Europe: Immigration, Islam & The Migrant Crisis,’ ‘White Identity Politics,’ or ‘A Dissident's Guide to Black and Africa,’” ASU’s student newspaper said. A university spokesperson said that registered student groups are allowed to invite speakers, and such an invitation “does not in any way imply university endorsement.”