DENIED
Nine Chinese Arizona State Univ. Students Denied Admission to U.S. at Los Angeles Airport
Nine Chinese students returning to the United States to continue their undergraduate studies at Arizona State University were detained at Los Angeles International Airport, according to university officials. The university said in a statement Friday that the students were detained by Customs and Border Protection officials over the last week, and they were “denied admission to the U.S. to continue their studies” and sent back to China. While the students have returned to China, they’re still enrolled at ASU and working through ASU Online, an ASU official said. Earlier this week, The Harvard Crimson reported a Palestinian student was detained by Customs and Border Protection and sent home to Lebanon, after customs officials reportedly looked through his friends’ social-media posts. ASU President Michael Crow said the ASU situation seemed to be similar to the Harvard student, which also involved customs officials looking at electronic devices.