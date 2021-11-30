Arizona State University on Rittenhouse: He Doesn’t Go Here
Kyle Rittenhouse is not currently an Arizona State University student, the school said Monday. The 18-year-old, recently acquitted of all charges related to shooting and killing two men and wounding a third during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in Wisconsin, had said during testimony on Nov. 10 that he was taking online classes at ASU. “Our records show that he is not currently enrolled,” ASU spokesperson Jay Thorne wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic. “There was no action taken by the university.”
It is unclear why Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled. In recent media interviews with Fox News and NewsNation, Rittenhouse said he took a “compassionate withdrawal” from two classes after being “overwhelmed” by the run-up to his trial, but intended to re-enroll to “pursue my career in nursing.
Following Rittenhouse’s statements on the witness stand, ASU confirmed he was enrolled as a “non-degree-seeking” online student in a session that began mid-October. Rittenhouse, a spokesperson said, had “not gone through the admissions process,” nor was he enrolled in their nursing school. The news sparked outrage among members of the student body, with four left-leaning groups organizing to denounce the “fascist icon” and “violent, blood-thirsty killer.”