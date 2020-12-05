CHEAT SHEET
Arizona Teen Loses Both Parents to COVID Within Hours
An Arizona high-school athlete lost both of her parents to COVID-19 within hours, four months after her swim coach was also killed by the virus. Brisa Vasquez’s father, Tony, the booster president for the Chandler High School swim team, died on Wednesday night, and his wife, Lisa, died the following morning. The 17-year-old is now being cared for by a cousin. “This couple has spent countless hours helping the swim team throughout their daughter’s high school years, and never hesitated going above and beyond to create special experiences and memories for everyone,” another parent wrote on a GoFundMe. This weekend, the school is set to rename the pool for coach Kerry Croswhite, who died in July.