Arizona to Close Bars, Gyms, and Theaters as Coronavirus Spirals Out of Control
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that bars, gyms, and theaters in the state must close in response to a spike in coronavirus cases. The order also limits gatherings to no more than 50 people and delays the first day of K-12 education to at least August 17. Ducey’s executive order is expected to take effect at 8 p.m. on Monday. Churches and restaurants will be allowed to remain open. “I think we saw the photos and videos of some of the things that were happening around our state this weekend (at bars and clubs), and the result of that (type of activity) has been an increase in the spread,” Ducey said at a briefing Monday afternoon. Ducey said that the state’s goal by closing the establishments is to control the spread of the virus enough so that they can reopen within 30 days. Arizona has reported a total of over 74,000 coronavirus cases, and during five of the last seven days the state reported more than 3,000 new cases.