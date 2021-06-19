Arizona Trucker Smashes Into Cyclists During Race, 6 Critically Injured
A biking race in Show Low, Arizona took a tragic turn Saturday when a driver rammed his truck into a group of bicyclists, leaving six critically injured. The group was traveling down a road in support of a “Bike the Bluff” when the suspect, driving a black Ford truck, veered into the group. The suspect later fled the scene, forcing police into a chase that culminated in cops shooting him. Of the six, four are in critical condition while two suffered critical injuries but remain in stable condition. The suspect, who has not been named, was treated and remains in critical but stable condition, FOX10 reports. There is no word on a motive or what could have led to the action. "Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time," town officials said in a statement.