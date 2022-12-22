Arizona Will Dismantle Shipping Container Border Wall
TEARDOWN
Arizona’s outgoing Republican governor, Doug Ducey, agreed on Wednesday to take down his janky border wall built by stacking old shipping containers on top of each other. The four-mile, $82 million barrier, which Ducey ordered to stop migrants crossing into the U.S. through Arizona’s southern border, sparked outcry and a Biden administration lawsuit arguing that the wall was trespassing on federal lands. “We’ve said from the very beginning that the shipping container program is temporary,” C.J. Karamargin, a spokesperson for Ducey, told The New York Times. “We’ll happily remove them if the federal government gets serious and does what they’re supposed to do, which is secure the border. We now have indications that they’re moving closer, that they’re more serious.”