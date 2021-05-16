CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Arizona Woman Killed Kids After ‘Voices’ Told Her to
HORRIFIC
Read it at Arizona Central
A 40-year-old mother killed her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter after “hearing voices telling her to kill her kids,” according to Tempe police. The woman, identified as Yui Inoue was arrested and charged with double homicide after flagging down a police officer and admitting to the horrific crime. Police had earlier responded to a domestic violence call at the home where the children’s bodies were found with “obvious signs of physical trauma” but made no arrests. “It didn’t seem like there was an immediate threat to the children,” Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said at a news conference Saturday. “Parents, couples, argue and they have disagreements, and they have issues that come up.”