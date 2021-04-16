Arizona’s 2020 Ballot Recount Led by Exec Who Posted Election-Fraud Conspiracy Theories, Report Says
THUMB ON THE SCALE?
A cybersecurity company’s chief executive—who has tweeted out voter-fraud conspiracy theories—is now at the head of Arizona’s GOP-backed 2020 ballot-recount effort, The Washington Post reports. Doug Logan, who runs a company called Cyber Ninjas, has been hired this week by the Arizona Senate to audit the ballots cast in the state’s November election, to make sure there were no instances of fraud. According to Logan, Cyber Ninjas is “hired by major companies and organizations to determine possible ways their systems could be infiltrated and compromised, and then help them figure out how to seal those holes.”
Logan has retweeted various claims about voter fraud in November’s election, and has even written a report called “Election Fraud Facts & Details,” which was posted on the website of Sidney Powell, the disgraced Trump ally known for her baseless conspiracy theories about the election. Logan also told the Arizona Mirror that he believed there were “a lot of election anomalies that need a proper explanation for the American people to have confidence in their elections”