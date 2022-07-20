Arizona’s Hardcore MAGA Candidate Was Once a Never-Trumper
DIDN’T SEE THAT ONE COMING
Kari Lake, a Big Lie-obsessed gubernatorial candidate for Arizona who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, posted a “Not my president” meme a few days before the former president’s inauguration in 2017, Fox News reports. Her caption read “Will you be protesting the inauguration? If so, which of these suggestions will you adopt? Will you boycott TV coverage? Wear black? Donate money the ACLU, NAACP or Planned Parenthood? Use the hashtag #NotMyPresident? Will you unfollow Donald Trump?” The meme, which appeared to be re-posted from one of Lake’s Facebook followers, described Trump’s inauguration day as a “National Day of Mourning and Protest.” When Fox requested a comment from Lake’s campaign, she appeared to delete the post. Lake, whose main opponent for the GOP nomination is backed by Mike Pence, has repeatedly—and incorrectly—said Trump was robbed of the 2020 presidential election.