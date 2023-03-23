Arizona’s High Court Tosses Most of Kari Lake’s Election Claims

CHEAT SHEET
Arizona’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that lower courts rightly dismissed six out of seven claims in Kari Lake’s lawsuit arguing she was cheated out of the governorship and won last November’s election. The high court did not rule on the merits of the seventh claim—which focused on whether signature verification procedures for early ballots were properly followed—but asked a Maricopa County judge to take another look, AZCentral reported. But even if the judge finds problems, Lake would still have to prove that enough votes were affected to change the outcome of the election, which was won by now-Gov. Katie Hobbs.