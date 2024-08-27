The largest law enforcement association in Arizona on Monday endorsed Rep. Ruben Gallego in the state’s race for the U.S. Senate, a move that meant snubbing MAGA diehard Kari Lake, his opponent.

The Arizona Police Association is an umbrella organization that represents more than 12,000 law enforcement officers across more than 50 state agencies. Its announcement signals a shift from 2022, when it gave its full-throated support to Lake’s ultimately unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign.

Gallego, a Marine combat veteran and ardent progressive, “has continually fought for robust, increased funding for America’s Law Enforcement, and specifically Arizona Law Enforcement,” the APA said in a statement.

It praised the congressman for voting to secure more than $168 billion in police funding and championing legislation to protect officers and their families, including bills that would provide de-escalation training and mental health resources.

“The APA does not take our endorsements lightly; we recognize the importance of having a U.S. Senator that can bring people together to improve society for all,” the statement quoted Justin Harris, the association’s president, as saying.

Harris stood alongside Donald Trump just three days ago, offering him the association’s endorsement at his Friday rally in Glendale.

“It is clear who supports law enforcement, law and order, and that’s President Trump,” Harris said—even as he was being urged to hurry up and finish by the former president, who told him “gotta go!” as the restless crowd began chanting Trump’s name.

“Thank you very much,” Trump said as Harris ceded the podium. “Wow, that’s a great endorsement. Means a lot.”

At that same rally, Trump hyped up Lake, saying she was “solid as a rock” and calling Gallego a “friggin’ loser.”

But Lake has consistently lagged behind Gallego in the polls. One survey by The New York Times and Siena College published last weekend showed the congressman leading his Republican rival by a full 9 points, 51 percent to her 42 percent.

In a statement to The Arizona Republic on Monday, Lake’s campaign said Gallego “supported defunding the police and vilified law enforcement while serving in Congress. He supports open borders and is weak on crime. Kari Lake will always back the blue and support law enforcement and safe communities.”

Despite styling herself as the tough-on-crime, pro-police candidate, Lake alienated swathes of law enforcement officers after taunting one of her primary opponents, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, calling him a “total coward” at a virtual candidate forum in May.

It was not immediately clear if the comment factored into the APA’s decision not to offer her its support. The remark did not deter other police organizations like the Arizona Law Enforcement Association and the Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs, which have both endorsed Lake.

Gallego said Monday that he was “proud” to have the APA’s support, and that he was looking forward to working in the Senate “ to ensure Arizona's law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to combat fentanyl trafficking, train the next generation of officers, and, above all, keep Arizona families safe.”