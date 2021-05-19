Arizona’s Republican Auditors Find ‘Deleted’ File Trump Got So Excited About
‘MOOT POINT’
Last week, some seven months after he lost the presidential election, Donald Trump got hyped about some fresh evidence that he claimed showed that he was definitely screwed out of victory. In a statement, the ex-president insisted that a crucial file subpoenaed by auditors during the Republican-controlled review of the 2020 election in Arizona had disappeared, writing: “The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!” Trump went on to complain about how the media was afraid to cover the sensational story. Well, now someone has found those files after looking at some different computer drives. According to The New York Times, a contractor for the state senate, which is carrying out the partisan review, has told GOP lawmakers that the file was found on four drives in the election equipment. The contractor, Ben Cotton, described Trump’s missing evidence claim as “a moot point.”