Boy Buried Under Floor, Girl Burned in Appalling Abuse Case

In what appears to be a horrific case of child abuse, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found under the floorboards of an Arkansas home. His surviving sister was found with multiple injuries, including burns. The children’s mother, Ashley Roland, 28, was charged with capital murder and other crimes, along with her boyfriend Nathan Bridges, 33. Arkansas State Police said the boy likely died three months ago in the Lee County home, but no cause of death was given. A family friend said in a GoFundMe that the children’s grandmother had been trying to get custody of them. The grandmother alerted police after she arrived at the house and found the 7-year-old girl in terrible condition. “This child's hair had been chopped off, she is malnourished, cracked ribs, and many many burns on her body in various stages of healing,” the friend wrote.
