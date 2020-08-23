CHEAT SHEET
Arkansas Farmer Arrested for Murder of Jogging Nurse
Arkansas police have identified the body of a nurse who vanished while jogging and have arrested a local farmer. KAIT reported that Quake Lewellyn, 28, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a charge of capital murder. The victim, Sydney Sutherland, 25, was last seen while out for a run on the side of a highway on Wednesday afternoon, and police mounted a massive search until her body was found on Friday. She was reportedly identified through DNA; the manner of her death was not released.