Arkansas Guv Brushes Off Rape and Incest Exceptions to Abortion Ban
‘NOT THE DEBATE’
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state has no plans to add more exceptions to its abortion ban—even if a minor is assaulted by a family member. The Republican governor appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday where he was pressed by host Chuck Todd on the state’s sole exception to its abortion ban: only a medical emergency threatens a mother’s life. “If a 13-year-old in Arkansas is raped by a relative, that 13-year-old cannot get an abortion in Arkansas,” Todd asked. “Are you comfortable with that?” Hutchinson said the matter was “not the debate today in Arkansas.” “This is going to continue to be discussed, but the only exception in Arkansas is to save the life of the mother.” Arkansas is one of multiple states that had “trigger laws” to ban abortions once Roe v. Wade was overturned.