Judge Temporarily Blocks Strict Arkansas Anti-Abortion Laws
A federal judge has blocked three new abortion laws from taking effect in Arkansas, including one that could force the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to close. Judge Kristine Baker, appointed by President Obama in 2012, granted a 14-day restraining order on the laws shortly before midnight Wednesday. The new laws would mean that Arkansas women effectively lose access to abortions after 10 weeks of pregnancy, according to CBS News, and would stop doctors from performing abortions sought because the fetus was diagnosed with Down syndrome. The challenge was filed on behalf of Little Rock Family Planning Services and Planned Parenthood by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas. Spokeswoman Holly Dickson said: “We are so relieved that these bans and restrictions have been temporarily blocked from taking effect. And we are determined to see them blocked for good.”