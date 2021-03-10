Kindergarten Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Forcing Child to Stick His Hand Into a Dirty Toilet
Hygiene is top of mind for most people more than a year into a deadly pandemic, but apparently not for one Little Rock teacher who allegedly forced a kindergartener to stick his hands into a toilet and remove feces. The teacher “said she knew she was wrong” in a call to the 5-year-old’s mother Ashley Murry after the incident, Murry told KARK-TV. “But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet,” Murry was quoted saying. The teacher was promptly suspended and school officials are investigating the claims, but Murry pulled her son out of his Crystal Hill Elementary School class and is calling for the instructor to be fired. “I don’t ever want this to happen to another child again,” the kindergartener’s grandmother told the outlet.