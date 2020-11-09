Arkansas Police Chief Resigns After Posting ‘Death to All Marxist Democrats‘
‘MARXIST DEMOCRAT BASTARDS’
An Arkansas police chief was forced to resign over the weekend after threatening Democrats on the right-wing social media site Parler. The posts, first reported by CNN, were confirmed on Saturday by the mayor of Marshall, Arkansas, according to The Kansas City Star. The police chief, Lang Holland, handed in his resignation the same day. “Death to all Marxist Democrats,” Holland posted, imploring readers to harass and assault Democrats. “Take no prisoners leave no survivors!” He then posted a QAnon-linked meme about re-fighting the Revolutionary War. “The city of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” Marshall mayor Kevin Elliott said. “The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion! We condemn it!”