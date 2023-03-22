Arkansas Bans Trans People Using School Bathrooms of Their Choice
CLAMPDOWN
Arkansas has banned transgender people using the school bathroom of their choice after Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill approving the move on Tuesday. The new law, which comes into effect in summer, was given final approval by the state’s legislature last week. It will apply to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms in public schools—but even more hardline bills making it illegal for trans adults to use public bathrooms in line with their gender identity could be on the way. “The Governor has said she will sign laws that focus on protecting and educating our kids, not indoctrinating them and believes our schools are no place for the radical left’s woke agenda,” Sanders’ spokesperson Alexa Henning said in a statement. “Arkansas isn’t going to rewrite the rules of biology just to please a handful of far-left advocates.”