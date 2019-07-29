CHEAT SHEET
COLLISION
Arkansas School Shooter Who Killed Five in 1998 Dies in Car Crash
A man who opened fire at an Arkansas middle school in 1998 as an 11-year-old—killing four students and one teacher—died in a car crash on Saturday. Drew Grant, 33, whose name was Andrew Golden at the time of the shooting, died in a head-on collision on an Arkansas highway, NBC News reports. The crash happened after the driver of a Chevy Tahoe swerved over several lanes, crashing into Grant’s Honda CR-V. The driver of the Chevy was also killed, and a woman and 2-year-old riding in Grant’s vehicle were injured. In 1998, Grant and then-13-year-old Mitchell Johnson shot at people outside of Westside Middle School near Jonesboro after they pulled a fire alarm, causing people to evacuate. Four girls ages 12 and 11 were killed, along with a teacher. The incident, which happened a year prior to the Columbine High School massacre, was one of the deadliest school shootings in the U.S. at that point. The two were tried as juveniles and Grant was released in 2007.