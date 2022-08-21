Arkansas State Police Launch Investigation After Shocking Video: Report
NOT OK
Arkansas State Police are investigating after shocking video captured three police officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming the head of a Black man to the ground in Crawford County. The video was shared to social media by Naomi Johnson after her sister witnessed the incident and subsequently took footage on her phone. According to the Arkansas Times, Johnson’s sister said she spotted a “shoeless” man who appeared to be in mental distress talking with police when she pulled up to a gas station. The man seemed as if he was going to run away and the officers subsequently tackled him. As witnesses yell out to police, the officers can be heard appearing to tell them to “back the fuck up.” Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told the Times that special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside a convenience store in Dyer. “The incident involves two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer,” he said. “At this time I do not have any identifying information about the victim.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Arkansas State Police for comment. In a Facebook post Sunday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it “requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation” and said the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Sheriff Jimmy Damante said.