Cops Investigated After Video Shows Them Punching, Slamming Man

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to the man’s race, which police have not confirmed.

Arkansas State Police are investigating after shocking video captured three police officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming the head of a man to the ground in Crawford County.

The video was shared to social media by Naomi Johnson after her sister witnessed the incident and subsequently took footage on her phone.

According to the Arkansas Times, Johnson’s sister said she spotted a “shoeless” man who appeared to be in mental distress talking with police when she pulled up to a gas station. The man seemed as if he was going to run away and the officers subsequently tackled him. As witnesses yelled out to police, the officers could be heard appearing to tell them to “back the fuck up.”

The man has since been identified as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was transported to an area hospital for examination and treatment, then later released and jailed at Van Buren, authorities told The Daily Beast.

Worcester is charged with second degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and second degree assault.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told The Daily Beast that special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday outside a convenience store in Mulberry.

“The Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man,” he said. The investigation was initiated at the request of the 21st Judicial District prosecuting attorney.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it “requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation” and said the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Sheriff Jimmy Damante said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted on Sunday night confirming that after discussions with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police, the incident “will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

The state police investigation will be “limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and police officer,” Sadler said. “Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.”

Sadler diverted questions surrounding the identities of the police officers “to their respective departments where they are employed.”