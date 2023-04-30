Arkansas Woman Indicted for Allegedly Selling $11,000 of Stolen Body Parts
An Arkansas woman is being accused of selling 20 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school corpses for $11,000 to a man she met on Facebook. Candace Chapman Scott, 36, worked at Arkansas Central Mortuary Services, where she received remains of cadavers from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According to the indictment, Scott approached Pennsylvania resident Jeremy Lee Pauley in 2021, when she began offering to sell him remains from the university over Facebook. “Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact, embalmed brain?,” Scott allegedly wrote to Pauley in her first message. Scott has pled not guilty after her April 5 indictment, which was unsealed Friday in a Little Rock federal court. She’s being charged for 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, and interstate transportation of stolen property.