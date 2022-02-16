Robbery Victim Mistakenly Shoots 9-Year-Old Girl Dead While Trying to Stop Attacker, Cops Say
‘UNBELIEVABLY TRAGIC’
A man who was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM has mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl while trying to stop his attacker, according to police in Houston. The girl later died. On Monday night, Tony Earls, 41, and his wife were getting cash when a suspect with a gun robbed them and fled on foot, police told reporters. Earls then allegedly shot at a pickup truck he believed the robber had climbed into, but it was actually carrying a family of five who were on the way to the favorite restaurant of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez. Her father, Armando Alvarez, recounted: “When we were getting shot at the first time, and I told them ‘Get down!’ She was the only one who didn’t get down. She didn’t hear me.” The girl was placed on life support but died at hospital. Earls was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault and serious bodily injury. Executive Assistant Police Chief Matt Slinkard described the shooting as “an unbelievably tragic event.”