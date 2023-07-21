Arlington School Shooter Found Guilty of Attempted Capital Murder
ESCALATED
A jury found Timothy Simpkins, who injured three people in a 2021 shooting at Timberview High School, guilty on Thursday of attempted capital murder. Simpkins admitted to opening fire in a classroom after fighting with another student in October of 2021, but argued that the shooting was in self-defense due to fear. Following the shooting, Simpkins’ family members said he was bullied and robbed by other students at the Arlington, Texas high school—a claim his defense reiterated during the trial. Prosecutors said that another student came to class the day of the shooting, and immediately went to fight Simpkins. Teachers testified that they broke up the fight, but Simpkins grabbed a handgun and shot the other student in the classroom, also striking a teacher and another student. Simpkins was 18 at the time of the shooting, and will be sentenced as an adult. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison.