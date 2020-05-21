Arizona Mall Shooter Said He Felt ‘Bullied and Wanted Respect’: Cops
A man who was arrested after allegedly shooting three people on Wednesday in Arizona told cops that he intended to “harm 10 people” at the shopping center “because he was bullied and wanted respect,” police said on Thursday. According to Glendale police, Armando Hernandez, Jr., 20, arrived at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on Wednesday night and surveyed the area before going back to his car, drinking alcohol and retrieving an assault rifle. He then walked through the center firing shots. A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a 16-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries and a 30-year-old woman was not hospitalized, police said.
Officials confirmed that Hernandez posted a video to Snapchat during the shooting. According to BuzzFeed News, the video showed the shooter firing at a woman who appeared to be injured on the ground beside a car. A man could be heard telling her he was angry at society and she replied that she had nothing to do with that. He then aimed again as she pleaded that she had already been shot by him.
Court documents cited by ABC15 said that Hernandez’s gun malfunctioned as he was shooting the third victim and he told her “she was lucky he let her live.” Police then arrived and he decided to surrender.