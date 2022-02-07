‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect On the Run After Deadly Supermarket Shooting

One person is dead and one injured after an unidentified man opened fire in a Richland, Washington, supermarket around 11 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

Not long after the deadly shooting, police released a photo of the suspected gunman—a white, middle-aged man last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black vest, black gaiter over his nose, and light-colored pants. He allegedly entered the Fred Meyer store pushing a shopping cart with a black backpack in the basket.

The suspect is “still at large,” City of Richland spokesperson Hollie Logan told The Daily Beast, and authorities have asked the public for help in tracking him down.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” police warned, adding that he “left the store and it is undetermined if he left on foot or in a vehicle.”

Officers from the Richland Police Department swarmed the market after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store at 11:03 a.m. “Initial reports were of yelling and possible gun shots within the store,” the police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed to The Daily Beast that agents from its Seattle office responded to the scene as well.

One witness told the Tri-City Herald that they heard “at least 10 shots” fired.

At least six schools in the area were locked down due to the shooting. Police have asked local residents to avoid the area.