Armed Man Arrested Amid Fears That ‘Militia’ Is Targeting FEMA Workers

A North Carolina man armed with an assault rifle was arrested for allegedly threatening FEMA workers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, just days after agency staff was relocated from their disaster relief posts over fears that an “armed militia” was planning to harm them.

Authorities responded Saturday to a warning about “a white male had an assault rifle and made the comment about possibly harming FEMA employees working after the disaster of Hurricane Helene,” Fox 8 reported.

The man in question was identified as 44-year-old Jacob Parsons of Bostic, North Carolina, reported the Washington Post. Parsons was arrested later that day and charged with “Going Armed to the Terror of the Public,” according to a statement from the Rutherford County sheriff’s office. Parsons was also carrying a handgun.

Parson, who was also carrying a handgun, reportedly made the threat while at a gas station on Route 9 in Polk County. A gas station attendant then alerted active-duty U.S. soldiers, according to Capt. Jamie Keever of the Rutherford County sheriff’s office.

News of Parsons’ arrest comes amid increased misinformation preventing those affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton from accessing the resources they need. The Washington Post reported that Parsons’ alleged threat may have been at the center of reports that there were truckloads of militia “out hunting FEMA” workers.

FEMA personnel were evacuated from the area in response to the alert on Saturday but were back helping residents the next day, according to a source.