Armed Man Arrested Near Kavanaugh’s Home Had Made ‘Threats’ Against Him

A man from California was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly found near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home with a gun, burglary tools, and a plan to kill the conservative justice, according to several media reports.

Anonymous sources familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that the man allegedly said he wanted to kill Kavanaugh over the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which affirms the right to abortion. He was also reportedly angry about recent mass shootings.

NBC News reported that the man was found with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray.

Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe confirmed the man’s arrest at about 1:50 a.m. “The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District,” she said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan thanked US Marshals and Montgomery County Police for “acting quickly to apprehend the suspect and prevent him from causing any harm.”

It’s unclear how police were alerted to the man but security had been increased around Supreme Court justices’ homes after the bombshell Roe v. Wade draft was leaked to Politico in early May.