Supreme Court Draft Decision Would Strike Down Roe v. Wade

An initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico shows that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court voted after oral arguments to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that created a right to privacy including abortion. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito writes in the 98-page draft labeled "Opinion of the Court." “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” and that “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.