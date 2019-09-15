CHEAT SHEET
New Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Brett Kavanaugh Emerges: NYT
A New York Times investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s time at Yale University has uncovered another allegation of sexual misconduct that was previously unreported. Max Stier, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh in the 1980s, reportedly said he saw Kavanaugh with his pants down at a dorm party where his friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Stier notified senators and the FBI about the incident but it was not investigated, according to the Times, which cited two officials who have spoken to Stier about his account. Stier’s story echoes that of Deborah Ramirez, who came forward during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process alleging that he had pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her during another party.
During his Senate testimony, Kavanaugh, who has denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him, said that if Ramirez’s story were true, it would have been “the talk of campus.” The Times cites several people who had indeed heard of the incident, with two classmates saying they had heard about it from fellow classmates just days after the party occurred. Any investigation into Ramirez’s account was limited by strict limits set by the Republican-controlled Senate. Of the 25 individuals that could corroborate Ramirez’s story, and who were directly provided to the FBI by her legal team, none were interviewed.