Armed Man Arrested Outside U.S. Capitol
A man with gun in a park across from Union Station and the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol building was taken into custody early Tuesday afternoon, Capitol Police said. The identity of the person and further details of the arrest were not released. A producer for NBC News said a Capitol Police officer had said that the man had an AR-15. Capitol Police initially closed off the roads on Columbus Circle and D Street, advising pedestrians to avoid the area, and announced that all doors to Senate buildings would be closed “until further notice due to police activity.” Staff were given the all clear and doors to all Senate buildings were reopened just after 1 p.m.