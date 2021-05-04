Armed Man Was Shot Outside CIA Headquarters After Making Bomb Threat, Says Report
An armed man was shot and wounded outside of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Virginia headquarters on Monday evening after he allegedly claimed that his vehicle was packed with explosives. The FBI’s Washington Field Office confirmed the shooting in a statement, writing: “The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.” According to CNN, the shooting was the climax of a long standoff at the building’s gates that saw the unnamed suspect claim he had a bomb inside his vehicle. According to the FBI, the suspect was “wounded and has been transported to a hospital for medical attention.”