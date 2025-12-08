Armed Men Swipe Artworks in Brazen Daylight Exhibition Heist

Airstrikes and land-mine blasts have blown apart one of Donald Trump’s claimed peace deals, even as the president basks in the glow of receiving a peace prize created especially for him. The 79-year-old president was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize on Friday at the draw for the soccer World Cup finals, hanging the medal around his own neck at a Kennedy Center ceremony. But one of the eight or so global truces Trump claims to have brokered, between the Southeast Asian neighbors Thailand and Cambodia, is now buckling. Thai warplanes struck Cambodian positions along their disputed frontier on Monday, with Thailand’s military claiming its neighbor had massed “heavy weaponry” and “prepared fire support elements,” warranting air power, the Washington Post reported. Cambodia, which denies laying the land mines that injured four Thai soldiers in November, accused Bangkok of “numerous provocative actions for many days” and said it did not fire back. Trump had threatened to halt tariff talks to push both sides into an October peace accord and boasted at the signing: “We did something that a lot of people said couldn’t be done… something I’m good at and something I love to do.” He has often forgotten the names of the countries he supposedly helped broker peace deals, while regularly saying how much he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping numerous world conflicts, even though his involvement and the exact number are disputed.
Armed thieves stole more than a dozen priceless works of art from a library in Brazil after holding two people hostage, local media reports. At least eight engravings by French painter Henri Matisse and five works from Brazilian painter Candido Portinari were swiped from the Mário de Andrade Library in São Paulo on Sunday. One of the two thieves reportedly held a security guard and an elderly couple hostage in a glass-domed exhibition area while their accomplice stuffed the items into a canvas bag before escaping through the library’s main entrance. The pair was last spotted heading in the direction of the Anhangabau Metro Station, according to the governor’s office, and are still at large as of Monday morning. Security footage shows one of the thieves dropping some of the pieces on the side of the road as they make their escape, with it being unclear whether they or an accomplice later returned to collect them. Among the stolen works are believed to be collages printed by Matisse in his famed 1947 art book, Jazz, which had been loaned to the library from the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo.
Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 overtook Zootopia 2 at the box office this weekend. The PG-13 horror movie, based on a 2014 video game series, grossed an estimated $63 million domestically, surpassing Zootopia 2, which earned $43 million. The film, which centers on a pizzeria haunted by homicidal animatronics, was initially projected to gross around $55 million, but it has surpassed box-office expectations. Starring Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail, and directed by Emma Tammi, the film has received a 12 percent critics score and an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The original Five Nights at Freddy’s, which premiered in 2023, was the highest-grossing domestic horror movie of that year, earning over $137 million. However, this year the sequel faces tough competition in the horror genre, with Sinners currently at number one, grossing over $279 million, and The Conjuring: Last Rites in second place with $177 million. According to David A. Gross, publisher of the FranchiseRe newsletter, this year’s horror titles could earn around $2.65 billion in total, roughly 14 percent of Hollywood’s global box office.
Adrien Brody has not taken a film role since his Oscar-winning portrayal in The Brutalist, and he has now revealed why. “It’s not because I have not had interesting opportunities, but it didn’t feel quite right,” the 52-year-old said at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday. Brody revealed that he became more selective about the roles he chose after winning his first Academy Award in 2003 for The Pianist. “I assumed that I had less to prove, that I am a good actor,” the two-time Academy Award winner said. The actor also spoke about the intensity of filming The Brutalist, which he said was completed in just 23 days. “I have no personal life when I’m filming. As much as I love the people I work with, I don’t hang out with my fellow actors and crew when I have any heavy day,” Brody said, telling the audience that sometimes he doesn’t eat during filming to preserve energy and avoid tiring his body with digestion. “It’s not a science and you’re not a machine. So some days you’re not going to be your best,” the actor said.
A three-year-old girl is among 21 people injured after a “group of four men” allegedly stole a suitcase from a woman in a car park elevator and unleashed a “form of pepper spray” at Heathrow Airport in London. Officers were called to the Terminal 3 parking lot at 8:11 a.m. local time on Sunday, and a 31-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attack, The Sun reported. According to the Metropolitan Police (Met), five people were taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. “Our team have been working at pace today to review CCTV from the area and speak with witnesses at the scene,” Commander Peter Stevens said in a statement. Officers continue to search for additional suspects and information related to the attack. Stevens added that, at this stage, the incident is believed to be an isolated event involving a group of people known to each other. A witness who arrived at the airport on Sunday and was caught up in the incident told The Guardian that “everyone was coughing and looking at each other thinking how weird it was that we were coughing at the same time.” In 2024, Heathrow was named the busiest airport in Europe by OAG’s Global Airline Schedules Data.
Scream and Five Nights at Freddy’s star Matthew Lillard responded to Quentin Tarantino’s criticisms at a fan convention on Friday. During an appearance on Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast, Tarantino made disparaging remarks about several actors, telling Ellis, “I don’t care for [Paul Dano], I don’t care for Owen Wilson and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard.” Speaking to attendees at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, Lillard said of remarks like Tarantino’s, “It hurts your feelings. It f---ing sucks.” Lillard continued, acknowledging that while he‘s a cult favorite due to his roles in Scream, Scooby-Doo and Five Nights at Freddy’s, he’s not A-list. “You wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood. I’m very popular in this room. I’m not very popular in Hollywood,” said the 55-year-old. “Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it’s humbling, and it hurts.” While stars were quick to defend Dano, whom Tarantino called the “weakest f---ing actor in SAG,” Dano himself has not responded, nor has Wilson, who had the confusing honor of starring in of one of Tarantino’s favorite movies of the 21st century—Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris—while simultaneously being insulted by the Pulp Fiction director.
Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin, 74, has revealed he smoked phencyclidine (PCP) while in jail over 50 years ago. The actor said he was “forced” to take the hallucinogenic drug in 1970. “In jail, I was forced to smoke PCP,” he told his wife Lisa Rinna, 62, on a Friday episode of their podcast, “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband.” He continued, “I was so stoned because [an inmate] forced me to take three or four hits of it and I was completely messed up after I had that.” He explained his stint in jail was due to being caught transporting 25 pills for members of his fraternity at Berkeley. Hamlin said that his frat brother told him to take the pills to a chapter at USC to use “for their exams.” He explained, “So I take them down and they didn’t want the pills.” But he tried to stow it in his “guitar case” to take it back on a plane, which led to his arrest. Then, while in jail, an inmate persistently asked him to take a hit of a joint, and he eventually tried it — not realizing it was tobacco “soaked in PCP.”
Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy has gone out of her way once again to remind people that her father hated President Donald Trump. Responding to a video of ICE officers harassing construction workers, Sinatra wrote on X on Friday, “This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so may ways.” When someone replied with, “Your Dad would have loved Trump,” Sinatra hit back, writing, “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump.” It’s not the first time Sinatra has gone to lengths to distance her father from Trump, particularly considering the president’s love of Sinatra’s music; she has previously said that her father loathed Trump in 2020 and again earlier this year, telling a troll on X that there was “not a chance” her father would have voted for Trump. Sinatra was a Democrat for much of his life, and maintained a close friendship with President John F. Kennedy, before switching parties in 1972 to endorse Richard Nixon. While Trump has previously made the dubious claim that Sinatra offered him advice, Sinatra’s former manager shared in his autobiography an anecdote that involved Sinatra telling Trump to “go f--k himself.”
Below Deck star Fraser Olender, 33, said vaping caused him to suffer lung damage and a heart attack. “A few weeks ago I was rushed to hospital due to severe chest pains and difficulties breathing,” the Bravo star captioned an Instagram post on Friday with several images of him in the hospital. “To keep it simple — I had vape poisoning, (an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI)) and I have never experienced fear or pain like it,” he added. The American Lung Association says EVALI is “an acute or subacute respiratory illness and can be fatal.” The reality star said the condition caused him to have to spend a week in London hospitals, in addition to seeing specialists. He further explained that the “arteries supplying blood” to his heart “suddenly clamped down,” resulting in a heart attack. He added that he’s “recovering now” but hopes that his experience “can help even one person rethink vaping.” He clarified that he hasn’t vaped since and “never will.” He wrote, “I could have died for the sake of something so ridiculously stupid, so please do yourselves a favour and give it up too – cold turkey."
Sydney Sweeney has further addressed the backlash around her American Eagle advertisement. “I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” she said in a Friday interview with People. “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.” Sweeney’s July ad, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” used a play on words with the clothing article and “genes,” which critics said was racially charged and promoted eugenics. She first responded to the controversy in a Nov. 4 interview with GQ. “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans,” she said. The Euphoria actress told the magazine it was “surreal” that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance came out in support of her. She said that this year has “been really hard at times” when People asked about her New Year’s resolutions. “I think this next year I want to be really intentional with showing people who I am and what I want, cause so many people can just get it wrong,”