Armed Militants Storm Five-Star Hotel in Pakistan

A security guard was killed when armed militants claiming to be members of the Majeed Brigade of the Balochistan Liberation Organization stormed the luxury Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar on Saturday afternoon. The attack was still ongoing at 8pm local time. The separatist militant group claimed responsibility on Twitter. “Our fighters have carried out this attack on Chinese and other foreign investors,” the group said. A similar attack in Karachi last November was also claimed by the group, according to the Guardian. Gwadar is a port town at the center China’s Belt and Road infrastructure project aimed at building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. So far Beijing has invested nearly $50 billion to enhance links between the two nations.