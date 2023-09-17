Armed Protester Spotted Outside Biden Home in Wilmington
OPEN CARRY
A protester armed with a gun was seen near the Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware. Wearing a neon orange and yellow safety vest, khaki cargo shorts and tan boots, the lone protester held a sign reading “Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?! Where's the laptop? 10% for the big guy” on one side and “Joe has aliases?! Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, JRN Ware” on the other side. A Secret Service vehicle reportedly followed the man down the road. Notably, Delaware is an open carry state. President Biden arrived in Wilmington on Friday and plans to go to New York City on Sunday to attend a series of fundraisers as well as the U.N. General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday. In a statement, U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek said, “The individual expressing his constitutional rights had no impact on any of the Secret Service’s protectees’ movements.”