Armed Rebels Killed Ebola Responders in Congo: U.N.
Armed Mai-Mai rebels have attacked and killed three Ebola response workers stationed at a United Nations clinic in Biakato in eastern Congo on Thursday, according to the World Health Organization. The militia has repeatedly attacked Ebola clinics because they believe the illness is being faked as part of a plot to wipe out the local population. One of the attackers was killed and two were taken into custody by Congolese forces who were present to provide security protection. The workers were trying to contain the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history when the deadly attack occurred. The rebels are not thought to be targeting the U.N. directly, but have instead targeted locals who work in the clinics. But the rebels did also attack a U.N. peacekeeping base in Beni, in eastern Congo, earlier this week, causing the World Health Organization to evacuate 49 of its workers. The nationalities of those killed has not been reported.