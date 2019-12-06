Armed Robbery, Shootout Turns Into Fatal Police Chase Across Two Florida Counties
An armed robbery and shootout in Florida turned into a high-speed police chase that crossed two counties Thursday evening and caused multiple deaths, NBC Miami and the Associated Press report. Coral Gables Police said the incident started with a robbery at a jewelry store, where two suspects exchanged gunfire with a shop employee. The jewelry store's silent alarm system brought law enforcement to the scene, but officials said the shop worker was the only one injured. Shortly after the shooting, the suspects then abducted a UPS driver at gunpoint and fled in the driver's truck—prompting a police chase on Interstate 75 and into Broward County. The truck reportedly got off the interstate and into Pembroke Pines and Miramar with dozens of officers on its tail. The truck then got stalled by a traffic light, leading to shots being fired and the pursuit ending. Authorities confirmed multiple fatalities in the officer-involved shooting, but officials said no officers were among the dead. At least one person on the UPS truck was reportedly taken from the scene in an ambulance.