Armed Robbery Suspect Holds Hostages at Illinois Credit Union
An armed robbery suspect is holding people hostage in a Rockford, Illinois credit union, The Chicago Tribune reports. The incident at Heritage Credit Union began at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, and police and two armored vehicles have surrounded the building. According to police, the suspect barricaded himself in the building with one or more credit union employees and customers. “We’re trying to make communications with him with our crisis negotiation team,” police Chief Dan O’Shea told reporters. “No one is hurt at this point that we’re aware of… Hopefully, we can resolve this peacefully and soon.” The FBI said it was assisting local law enforcement on the matter. A manager at a shop across the street told the newspaper police informed him that the situation was “more severe” than they originally thought, and advised him to “stay away from the windows” and to only use the back door.