U.S. News

Armed Security for ‘Known Guest’ Arrested at Kirk Memorial

HIGH ALERT

A Turning Point USA spokesperson said the man was security for a guest who planned to attend the Sunday memorial service.

Annie Bang
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

GRAPEVINE, TX - JUNE 14: Charlie Kirk speaks on-stage during the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center on June 14, 2025 in Grapevine, Texas.
The Washington Post/Sam Hodde for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Authorities arrested an armed man Saturday after he was accused of posing as law enforcement while entering the NFL stadium where Charlie Kirk’s funeral will be held. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Joshua Runkles, 42, was charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor carrying a weapon into a prohibited place. According to a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) spokesperson, Runkles was “doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service.” He possessed multiple guns, knives, and fake law enforcement badges while he visited the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. “We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service,” said Andrew Kolvet, a TPUSA spokesperson, on X. “Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.” Runkles was booked into Maricopa County Jail before he was released on bond. Kirk’s memorial service expects to have about 100,000 people in attendance. High-profile figures such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are also scheduled to attend the memorial.

Read it at Fox News
Annie Bang

Annie Bang

Breaking News Intern

annie.bang@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now