Armed Trumpists Surround Michigan Secretary of State’s Home Screaming ‘Stop the Steal’
SORE LOSERS
Armed Trump supporters demanding that the president’s election loss is overturned gathered outside Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's home this weekend to shout obscenities at her and her 4-year-old son, she said in a statement. Benson wrote that she and her boy were decorating the house and watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas Saturday night when dozens of protesters arrived outside. “The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud, and threatening,” she wrote. “They targeted me in my role as Michigan's Chief Election Officer.” The Detroit Free Press reported that part of the protest was livestreamed and showed some of the demonstrators kitted out in Trump merchandise. The group can be heard chanting “Stop the steal” and “We want an audit.” The group dispersed with no arrests when police arrived at the scene.