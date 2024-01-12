Armie Hammer and Apparent Fiancée Break Up After Quiet Engagement
‘A GENTLEMAN’
Did you know Armie Hammer was engaged? Well, he was—but now he’s not. His apparent fiancée, a 26-year-old woman named Marina Gris, posted to her Instagram story on Thursday announcing that her “journey with Armie” had ended in December, according to Page Six. “It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that's been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago,” she reportedly wrote. Page Six reported that the couple appeared to have gotten engaged in October. Of the sexual assault allegations that have emerged against Hammer, 37, in recent years, Gris added that she was “aware of the conversations and stories circulating around about him,” but that her experience with the actor had been “positive.” She added, “I know him as a gentleman in every sense of the word.” A representative for Hammer did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.