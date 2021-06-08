CHEAT SHEET
Armie Hammer Checks Into Rehab
Armie Hammer checked into rehab at the end of May, Vanity Fair reports. The actor is reportedly seeking treatment in Florida for problems with drugs, alcohol, and sex, after reaching out to estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers for help. Multiple women have accused Hammer of sending them creepy, threatening, and bizarre messages detailing grisly sexual fantasies, and one, an ex-girlfriend named Effie, has accused him of violent rape and physical abuse. He was dropped from a role in an upcoming romantic comedy co-starring Jennifer Lopez, Shotgun Wedding, in January, and his agency WME ended its relationship with him. Hammer has denied the allegations and any wrongdoing.