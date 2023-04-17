Los Angeles DA Reviewing Sexual Assault Allegations Against Armie Hammer
‘UNDER REVIEW’
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing allegations of sexual assault against the actor Armie Hammer, according to a report. CNN quoted the office’s communications director, Tiffiny Blacknell, as saying: “I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review.” Blacknell did not disclose specifics about the complaint or identify who had made the allegations. The Call Me by Your Name star has been under investigation for sexual assault for over two years after a woman accused him of raping her in 2017. At the time, he denied the allegation as “outrageous” and said his sexual encounters have always been “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”