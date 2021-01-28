CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hammer Leaves Starring Role in Behind-the-Scenes ‘Godfather’ Show
FAST FALLOUT
Read it at Variety
Armie Hammer has exited The Offer, a fictionalized show about the making of The Godfather, Variety reports. The actor’s departure comes amid continuing fallout from a leak of unverified Instagram messages that women claim Hammer sent them describing graphic fantasies about cannibalism. Hammer was cast in the role of Godfather producer Al Ruddy in the Paramount Television Studios 10-episode series. Two weeks ago, he left the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding. Interviewed in the Los Angeles airport not long after, he called the discussions about his sex life and social media messages “vicious and spurious online attacks against me.”