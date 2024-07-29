Armie Hammer’s Mom Calls Him ‘Morally’ Wrong but Not a Rapist or Cannibal
‘NOT OUT EATING PEOPLE’
Armie Hammer’s mom is speaking out for the first time since the actor was accused of sex crimes and cannibalism. In an interview with the Daily Mail’s You magazine, Dru Hammer spoke about the initial fallout in 2021. “I call it the perfect storm... All of this unfolded during Covid when people were locked away in their homes and the feeding frenzy for new information was at an all-time high…I would never say that Armie did everything right, because he didn't. Morally, he was wrong. But I do know my son was not out eating people. That I know. And Armie did not rape anybody,” Dru Hammer told the tabloid. She also said her son told her to remain silent onthe allegations, claiming the “the truth always comes out.” Later in the interview, she said the actor was abused by a pastor who “groomed” the family. Dru Hammer is currently promoting her book, Hammered, an autobiography about her life, marriage to Armie’s father, Michael, and the scandalous Hammer family.