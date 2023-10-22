CHEAT SHEET
Iranian Girl ‘Brain Dead’ After Alleged Hijab Beating by Police
Armita Geravand, the 16 year old girl who went into a coma after allegedly being assaulted by police for not wearing her hijab on a Tehran metro, was declared brain dead on Sunday by state media. The alleged assault happened on Oct. 1 and prompted public outcry from activists after witnesses said Geravand was beaten by officers, but authorities claimed she fainted from a pre-existing medical condition. Footage from the train station shows Gervand entering a train without a hijab and being carried out of the car unconscious by passengers moments later. The case has been compared to the case of Mahsa Amini, who was detained for wearing her hijab “improperly” and died in custody.