Rent Your Labor Day Weekend Look With These Chic Summer Styles From Armoire
STYLE FOR RENT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re sick of paying full price to elevate your wardrobe with chic, on-trend styles you’re only going to wear once or twice, it’s time to consider subscribing to a clothing rental service like Armoire. Armoire, the leading clothing rental company for professional women, is chock full of chic pieces by well-known brands and designers including Kate Spade, Diane Von Furstenberg, Madewell, Boden, FARM Rio, STAUD and more. Fall may be on the horizon, but heat waves are still at their peak, so the Armoire team recently curated a late-summer edit with plenty warm-weather-friendly pieces to help you beat the heat in style.
Armoire
Whether you’re looking for a Labor Day Weekend outfit or a frock for late-summer wedding, there are endless options to choose from. Plus, renting from the Armoire website is simple. All you need to do to sign up for the rental subscription service is answer a couple short questions, fill out your personal information, and take a short quiz covering style basics, preferences, and sizing to view a personalized closet. With three available rental plans ($89/month, $129/month, and $249/month), it’s unlikely you won’t be able to find one that fits your wardrobe needs in the summer and beyond. Take advantage of the first-month discount offers for many of the plans while they’re still hot.